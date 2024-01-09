Advertisement
California

Man dies after box truck collides with lumber truck on 118 near Chatsworth

A fatal crash involving three vehicles on the 118 Freeway triggered major delays.
A fatal crash involving three vehicles on the 118 Freeway triggered major delays for the Monday morning commute in Los Angeles. The crash was reported around 8:40 a.m. in Chatsworth, just before the Topanga Canyon offramp.
(Tony Buttitta / Fox 11 News)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A 23-year-old man died Monday after the box truck he was driving collided with the back of a flatbed truck carrying lumber on the 118 Freeway in Chatsworth, California Highway Patrol officials said.

The incident was reported as a multi-vehicle collision just before 8:45 a.m. on the 118 near Topanga Canyon Boulevard. According to City News Service, a preliminary investigation found that lumber from the flatbed crashed through the box truck’s windshield, impaling the driver.

The incident snarled traffic on the highly traveled 118 for several hours before lanes were reopened around noon.

In photos of the scene published by Fox 11, lumber can be seen protruding from the end of the flatbed as the box truck sits several feet behind with what appeared to be damage to its front left side.

The box truck driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP officials said.

The driver of the lumber truck was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries, officials said. No one else was in that vehicle.

The incident remains under investigation, but the box truck’s speed appears to have been a factor, CHP officials said.

Officers with the CHP’s commercial division also responded to the scene to investigate whether the lumber truck was in compliance with rules that require items that protrude 4 feet or more from the back of a vehicle to be marked with a red or orange flag.

An SUV was also involved in the incident, crashing into the back of the box truck after it had collided with the flatbed. No major injuries were reported in the SUV.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

