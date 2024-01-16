Bodies found inside and outside Palmdale house; deaths of 4 men under investigation
Four men were found dead at a Palmdale residence on Tuesday — two in the backyard and two inside the home — according to Los Angeles County authorities.
Sheriff’s deputies were contacted Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department after fire crews found “multiple persons down” at a residence in the 37000 of 17th Street East. The Fire Department had been dispatched to the home at 4:35 p.m.
When law enforcement arrived, officers found four people around the property, all of whom were pronounced dead.
“There were obvious signs they had been deceased for a while,” said Chris Reynoso, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The deaths are under investigation by law enforcement, but a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told The Times there was no threat to the community.
Deputies were at the scene Tuesday night trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.