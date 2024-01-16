Bodies found inside and outside Palmdale house; deaths of 4 men under investigation

Four men were found dead at a Palmdale residence on Tuesday — two in the backyard and two inside the home — according to Los Angeles County authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies were contacted Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department after fire crews found “multiple persons down” at a residence in the 37000 of 17th Street East. The Fire Department had been dispatched to the home at 4:35 p.m.

When law enforcement arrived, officers found four people around the property, all of whom were pronounced dead.

“There were obvious signs they had been deceased for a while,” said Chris Reynoso, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The deaths are under investigation by law enforcement, but a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told The Times there was no threat to the community.

Deputies were at the scene Tuesday night trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.