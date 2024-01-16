Advertisement
Bodies found inside and outside Palmdale house; deaths of 4 men under investigation

By Jeremy ChildsStaff Writer 
Four men were found dead at a Palmdale residence on Tuesday — two in the backyard and two inside the home — according to Los Angeles County authorities.

Sheriff’s deputies were contacted Tuesday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department after fire crews found “multiple persons down” at a residence in the 37000 of 17th Street East. The Fire Department had been dispatched to the home at 4:35 p.m.

When law enforcement arrived, officers found four people around the property, all of whom were pronounced dead.

“There were obvious signs they had been deceased for a while,” said Chris Reynoso, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The deaths are under investigation by law enforcement, but a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told The Times there was no threat to the community.

Deputies were at the scene Tuesday night trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Jeremy Childs

Jeremy Childs is the night reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2023, he worked at the Ventura County Star, where he covered breaking news and most recently served as the newspaper’s East Ventura County reporter. Childs grew up in Newbury Park and graduated from Occidental College with a degree in English and comparative literary studies.

