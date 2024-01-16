Small plane that crashed off Half Moon Bay carried 4 people; 1 body recovered, officials say

People watch surfers ride large waves along the Half Moon Bay coast in December 2023. A small plane carrying four people crashed Sunday off Half Moon Bay.

A pilot and three passengers were aboard the small plane that crashed into the ocean Sunday off Half Moon Bay, National Transportation Safety Board officials said Tuesday, but officials have so far recovered only one body.

No one on the plane, which crashed into the ocean shortly after takeoff, has been identified. Officials initially reported that two were aboard the aircraft but on Tuesday said that four people had been on board.

The body of a woman, presumed to be one of the victims, was found Monday morning by a commercial fishing boat close to the site of the crash, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office said the woman’s identity would be released by the end of the day Tuesday.

Early Monday, the Coast Guard suspended its nearly six-hour search across a 28-square-mile area for the crash victims. Sgt. Philip Hallworth, a spokesperson for the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, said the prospect of finding survivors was unlikely.

Wreckage from the aircraft was found upside down in the water, and a large piece of the plane washed up on the beach at Ross Cove, officials said. An updated Federal Aviation Administration incident notice described the aircraft as destroyed.

The Cozy Mark IV airplane — a four-seat, single-engine craft — crashed soon after it took off from Half Moon Bay Airport around 7 p.m. Sunday, said Sarah Taylor Sulick, an NTSB spokesperson. She said NTSB investigators arrived at the scene Tuesday morning but added that the safety board has no role in identifying victims or commenting on the extent of injuries.

Sulick said the agency’s investigation would focus on the cause of the crash, looking into flight tracking data, air traffic control communications, aircraft maintenance records, weather issues, the pilot’s license and background, and any available video or witness statements.

Witnesses first reported seeing the plane flying erratically before falling out of sight, sparking the search and investigation Sunday night, officials said.

Sulick asked that any witnesses with information or video of the crash to email the NTSB at witness@ntsb.gov.