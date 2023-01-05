Storm slams Southern California with heavy rain, flood fears and strong winds

Another menacing storm front moved into Southern California early Thursday morning, bringing heavy rain, flash flood concerns, strong winds and dangerous surf as the region is still reeling from a moisture-rich atmospheric river that has pounded the entire state in recent days.

The cold front and heaviest rainfall moved through the Los Angeles area around midnight, dropping about 1 to 2 inches of rain at lower elevations and 2 to 5 inches of rain at higher elevations, meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Oxnard said.

Though the storm system passed hours earlier than expected, the region remained at risk of isolated thunderstorms, strong winds and flooding through Thursday because of a cold air mass that has moved into the area in the storm’s wake, forecasters said. At least 2 inches of additional rainfall were expected.

A flash flood watch remained in effect across southwestern California, and a winter storm warning was issued for the mountains of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties through 10 p.m Thursday, with up to a foot of new snow expected for some of the highest regions, and gusts of wind reaching 55 mph.

A gust of wind blows a pedestrian’s umbrella inside out in downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

“Here in Southern California, it is certainly one of our strongest systems,” Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

The Fish and Bobcat fires burn scar areas near Duarte, and the Route fire burn scar areas near Castaic Lake, could see up to half an inch of rain and face mud and debris flow, forecasters said. The Lake fire burn scar around Lake Hughes, north of the Santa Clarita Valley, was also of concern.

Los Angeles County officials warned residents near the Lake fire burn scar and north end of the Bobcat fire burn scar in and around the Angeles National Forest to “be ready” for possible evacuations through Friday morning “due to the potential for mud or debris flows.”

The Sepulveda Basin was shut down early Thursday due to high water levels, and multiple streets were flooded in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Departmen t.

Since the warm front started moving in, downtown Los Angeles received about .67 inches of rain, while Beverly Hills came in at 1.8 inches. About 2.96 inches of rain fell on Woodland Hills in the San Fernando Valley, and Newhall in the Santa Clarita Valley recorded about 1.69 inches. Rainfall totals at higher elevations exceeded 3.5 inches in some areas, including the Lechuza fire station in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Chris Rohloff of Venice walks along a jetty by Ballona Creek to check out the surf Wednesday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Eagle Rock Reservoir did reach 1.11 inches, and Pasadena reached just one inch.

“These totals can go up, and probably will go up,” Kristan Lund, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

Thursday’s storm comes on the heels of a series of storms — what experts describe as an atmospheric river — that has lashed California, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom to proclaim a statewide emergency on Wednesday to “support response and recovery efforts” across the already-saturated state.

In Northern California, where the storm has been most severe, pounding rain and strong winds Wednesday left a small child dead, triggered evacuations and power outages, and heightened fears of widespread flooding and debris flows.

Though still significant in Southern California, the worst conditions have spared the region.

“The center of the large weather system that’s affecting the state is going to remain north of the region,” Cohen said. “We’re more on … the southern periphery of the system. But it’s still an area where the atmospheric river is going to combine with that weather disturbance to support the potential for flooding.”

Elsewhere in Southern California, officials in Santa Barbara County on Wednesday ordered the evacuation of specified properties in and around areas previously scorched by the Thomas, Cave and Alisal fires, citing the risk of flooding and debris flows.