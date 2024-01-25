Photos: 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count is underway

The annual three-night Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count is underway with volunteers fanning out to tally the number of unsheltered individuals, tents, vehicles and makeshift shelters they see in their assigned census tract.

“I cannot underscore how critical this count is,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said at a news conference at Tiara Street Park in North Hollywood before the start of the count.

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count revealed a 9% year-over-year increase in homelessness in Los Angeles County and a 10% rise in Los Angeles. The data showed 75,518 people experienced homelessness in Los Angeles County, and 46,260 in Los Angeles, an increase from 69,144 in the county and 41,980 in the city from 2022.

While participating in the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s 2024 homeless count in Venice, Wah Chen counts a homeless man sleeping next to his tent.

A woman, who sits on a bus bench with her belongings, is counted as homeless along Main Street during the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s 2024 homeless count in Venice.

Wah Chen, left, and her daughter, Rainey Renwick, walk down Rose Avenue looking for homeless people in Venice.

A homeless man carries a plank of wood next to his belongings in North Hollywood.