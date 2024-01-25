Advertisement
Photos: 2024 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count is underway

Raul Moreda sleeps under a blanket of plastic at Tiara Street Park in North Hollywood.
Raul Moreda sleeps under a blanket of plastic while sharing an encampment with another homeless man at Tiara Street Park in North Hollywood. Moreda was counted as part of the first night of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s 2024 homeless count in an effort to capture a point-in-time snapshot of the homelessness crisis affecting the region.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Genaro MolinaStaff Photographer 
The annual three-night Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count is underway with volunteers fanning out to tally the number of unsheltered individuals, tents, vehicles and makeshift shelters they see in their assigned census tract.

“I cannot underscore how critical this count is,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said at a news conference at Tiara Street Park in North Hollywood before the start of the count.

The 2023 Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count revealed a 9% year-over-year increase in homelessness in Los Angeles County and a 10% rise in Los Angeles. The data showed 75,518 people experienced homelessness in Los Angeles County, and 46,260 in Los Angeles, an increase from 69,144 in the county and 41,980 in the city from 2022.

Wah Chen counts a homeless man sleeping next to his tent in Venice
While participating in the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s 2024 homeless count in Venice, Wah Chen counts a homeless man sleeping next to his tent.

A woman sits on a bus bench with her belongings in Venice.

A woman, who sits on a bus bench with her belongings, is counted as homeless along Main Street during the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s 2024 homeless count in Venice.

Wah Chen, left, and her daughter, Rainey Renwick, walk down Rose Avenue looking for homeless people in Venice.

A homeless man carries a plank of wood next to his belongings in North Hollywood.
A homeless man carries a plank of wood next to his belongings in North Hollywood.

People participate in the 2024 homeless count in North Hollywood.

Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian, right, Los Angeles Supervisors Lindsey Horvath and Kathryn Barger join volunteers to count homeless people living along Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood.

Genaro Molina

Genaro Molina is an award-winning staff photographer for the Los Angeles Times. He has worked in journalism for more than 35 years starting at the San Francisco Chronicle. Molina has photographed the life and death of Pope John Paul II, the tragedy of AIDS in Africa, the impact of Hurricane Katrina, and Cuba after Castro. His work has appeared in nine books and his photographs have been exhibited extensively including at the Smithsonian Institute and the Annenberg Space for Photography.

