Super Tuesday is upon us on March 5, when California joins 16 other states and territories in casting ballots in the 2024 election primaries.
For California voters, it’s the day to choose the Republican and Democratic nominees for president, plus voting for a slew of down-ballot positions. As the most populous state in the nation, California delivers more delegates in the presidential primaries than any other state.
All California voters will receive a ballot in the mail by Feb. 5, according to the secretary of state’s office, and can begin casting their votes as early as a month before the election. There are several options for how to send in a ballot — vote by mail, dropping a ballot at a vote center or ballot drop box, or having someone else submit the ballot on your behalf.
Here is some information you need on where to cast your ballot.
You can check to make sure your voter registration is up to date by entering your name, date of birth and ID or Social Security number on the California secretary of state website.
Fill in those bubbles!
Slide your ballot into the provided envelope. Seal, sign and date the envelope, then post it just as you would any other piece of mail — place it in your mailbox, hand it to your mail carrier or take it to the post office. The ballot must be postmarked on or before election day and received within a week after election day to be counted.
You can deliver your ballot directly to a vote center or ballot drop box in California. All polling places and ballot drop boxes will close at 8 p.m. on election day.
You may authorize someone to return your ballot for you — but you must fill out the authorization section on the back of your ballot envelope for it to count.
California’s U.S. Senate contest is among the most competitive and expensive in the nation. Voters will also weigh in on legislative and local contests and a multi-billion-dollar ballot measure.
You can find voting centers or ballot drop boxes by entering your address on the California secretary of state website.
You can also go directly to your county registrar’s website to find a list of places to deliver your ballot locally. There are more than 400 voting place in Los Angeles County. You can find a list of the voting centers and a map of the drop boxes on the registrar’s website.
Click on the links below to find voting locations and ballot drop boxes for neighboring counties:
Don’t live in one of these counties? Check your county registrar of voters website for locations.
You can track your ballot on its way to being counted through the secretary of state website.
