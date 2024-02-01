Voters guide to the 2024 California primary election

(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
Share
California’s primary election takes place on March 5. Here is information Times reporters gathered about the races:
L.A. city elections
L.A. Unified school board
L.A. County elections
California legislative elections
U.S. House and Senate elections
How to vote
Sign up for our politics newsletters
Get more California election news in your inbox
For more reporting and exclusive analysis, get our Essential Politics newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Get the lowdown on L.A. politics
Sign up for our L.A. City Hall newsletter to get weekly insights, scoops and analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Follow more election coverage
More to Read
Start your day right
Sign up for Essential California for news, features and recommendations from the L.A. Times and beyond in your inbox six days a week.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.