Advertisement
California

Voters guide to the 2024 California primary election

stars and stripes ballot box with a California-shaped ballot tucked in the slot
(Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

California’s primary election takes place on March 5. Here is information Times reporters gathered about the races:

L.A. city elections

L.A. Unified school board

L.A. County elections

Advertisement

California legislative elections

U.S. House and Senate elections

How to vote

Sign up for our politics newsletters

Follow more election coverage

Advertisement

More to Read

CaliforniaPoliticsElection 2024L.A. Politics California Politics

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement