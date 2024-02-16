Woman shoots apartment manager in Northridge, barricades herself; three area schools locked down

A woman shot the manager of her Northridge apartment complex Friday morning before barricading herself in the building, prompting Los Angeles police SWAT officers to respond to the scene while three area schools locked down, according to police.

The victim, who has not been identified, was sitting in a Green Hyundai in the parking lot of the apartment complex in the 17000 block of Plummer Street when she was shot about 11:25 a.m., police said. She was struck in the neck and transported to a local hospital.

Police identified the suspect as 74-year-old woman Anita Young, who is believed to be a resident of the complex.

Police confirmed that the suspect was barricaded in the building and that a SWAT team was at the scene.

Three schools — Oliver Wendell Holmes International Middle School, Dearborn Elementary Charter Academy and Highland Hall Waldorf School — remained locked down as of Friday afternoon, police said.

Young allegedly has a history of violence at the apartment building, according to court papers.

Her neighbor, Sean Robert Lackey, who was also the landlord, filed a petition for a restraining order against Young in 2022, claiming that the tenant was frequently verbally abusive and sometimes violent.

In August 2022, Lackey claimed that Young attacked another elderly neighbor with a glass bottle, attempting to strike him in the head with it.

Lackey said he was afraid to speak with Young, who had once spit on him, he wrote.

“I am afraid for my safety,” he wrote in the filing.

The application for the restraining order was denied by a judge.

Lackey declined to comment to The Times Friday afternoon.

