Advertisement
California

Southern California teacher arrested on suspicion of sex acts with a minor

By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share via

A Los Angeles teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of engaging in sexual acts with a minor, according to authorities.

Joshua McGinn, a 41-year-old teacher with the Charter Oak Unified School District in Covina, was arrested just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Covina Police Department Facebook post.

The alleged incidents occurred in 2022 and were reported to the Police Department, authorities said. McGinn was booked on suspicion of unlawful sexual acts with a minor. He is being held at the Covina Police Department awaiting charges.

Advertisement

No further details about the alleged victims or incidents were available. District officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement