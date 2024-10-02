Southern California teacher arrested on suspicion of sex acts with a minor
A Los Angeles teacher was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of engaging in sexual acts with a minor, according to authorities.
Joshua McGinn, a 41-year-old teacher with the Charter Oak Unified School District in Covina, was arrested just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Covina Police Department Facebook post.
The alleged incidents occurred in 2022 and were reported to the Police Department, authorities said. McGinn was booked on suspicion of unlawful sexual acts with a minor. He is being held at the Covina Police Department awaiting charges.
No further details about the alleged victims or incidents were available. District officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
