Advertisement
California

Winner of the $1.765-billion Powerball — the second-largest jackpot ever — has been revealed

A lottery sign inside a store
The winning ticket was sold at Midway Market in Frazier Park in October.
(Alex Horvath / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share

The identity of October’s $1.765-billion Powerball winner has been revealed, according to the California Lottery.

Theodorus Struyck represents a group of people who bought the winning ticket at Midway Market in Frazier Park, according to a state lottery agency news release.

Struyck and companions bought the winning ticket after 36 Powerball draws went without a winner.

News conference outside Midway Market
Midway Market, the family-owned business that sold the winning ticket, received a $1-million bonus check.
(Alex Horvath / Los Angeles Times)

“Announcing big wins like this gives all of our players the chance to hope and dream that they could be next,” California Lottery Director Harjinder Chima said in a statement released by the agency. “But it also gives us an opportunity to shine the spotlight on our terrific mission, which is to generate additional, supplemental funding for public education in California.”

Midway Market, the family-owned business that sold the winning ticket, received a $1-million bonus check.

The jackpot was the second-largest ever won in the U.S., coming behind the $2.04-billion Powerball jackpot in 2022.

More to Read

CaliforniaFast Break
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement