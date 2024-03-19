Trader Joe’s recalls cashews potentially contaminated with salmonella

A Trader Joe’s in Oakland. The possibly contaminated batches of whole cashews were sold in California and 15 other states.

Trader Joe’s is recalling a cashew product due to possible salmonella contamination, the company announced over the weekend.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the product, the company said.

The recall applies to certain batches of Trader Joe’s 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews, which were sold in California and 15 other states. The retailer is instructing consumers to throw away any packages of the affected product or return them to a store for a full refund.

Products with the following lot numbers and expiration dates may be contaminated:



Lot No: T12139 — Best Before Feb 21 2025

Lot No: T12140 — Best Before Mar 01 2025

Lot No: T12141 — Best Before Mar 08 2025

Lot No: T12142 — Best Before Mar 10 2025

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and crew members,” a Trader Joe’s representative said in an email, adding that when a product doesn’t meet TJ’s “stringent food safety expectations,” the company moves swiftly to recall it.