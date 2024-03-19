Trader Joe’s recalls cashews potentially contaminated with salmonella
Trader Joe’s is recalling a cashew product due to possible salmonella contamination, the company announced over the weekend.
No illnesses have been reported in connection with the product, the company said.
The recall applies to certain batches of Trader Joe’s 50% Less Salt Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews, which were sold in California and 15 other states. The retailer is instructing consumers to throw away any packages of the affected product or return them to a store for a full refund.
Products with the following lot numbers and expiration dates may be contaminated:
- Lot No: T12139 — Best Before Feb 21 2025
- Lot No: T12140 — Best Before Mar 01 2025
- Lot No: T12141 — Best Before Mar 08 2025
- Lot No: T12142 — Best Before Mar 10 2025
“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our customers and crew members,” a Trader Joe’s representative said in an email, adding that when a product doesn’t meet TJ’s “stringent food safety expectations,” the company moves swiftly to recall it.
It’s been an eventful time for cashew lovers. Earlier this month, the manufacturer of Walmart’s Great Value Honey Roasted Cashews recalled the product due to unlabeled allergens after some tins were found to contain coconut and milk.
