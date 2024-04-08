Advertisement
California

Investigators hope DNA, fingerprints, video can help crack multimillion-dollar heist in Sylmar

An aerial view shows the Gardaworld building on Rexford Street in Sylmar, where up to $30 million in cash was stolen
An aerial view shows the Gardaworld building on Rexford Street in Sylmar, where up to $30 million in cash was stolen in a sophisticated heist on Easter Sunday.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Share

Investigators probing the heist of up to $30 million from a vault in the San Fernando Valley on Easter Sunday have scrubbed the scene, searching for fingerprints, DNA evidence and other materials, according to law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Federal and local officials have also been working to collect any surveillance or home security video in the suburban Sylmar neighborhood where the heist — considered one of the biggest in L.A. history — occurred.

LOS ANGELES, CA- APRIL 04: Thieves made off with as much as $30 million in an Easter Sunday burglary from the Gardaworld building on Rexford Street in Sylmar. Published news reports said they entered through the roof. Photographed on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Neighbor heard odd noises amid heist of up to $30 million from Sylmar vault

Days after thieves stole as much as $30 million from a security company vault in Sylmar, residents and workers piece together details of the crime.

April 5, 2024

The sources declined to say what evidence investigators have collected. No arrests have been made.

Advertisement

The thieves targeted a Gardaworld building on Roxford Street in Sylmar, accessing a vault where huge sums of cash were stored. The Canada-based security giant has not responded to requests for comment.

Overall, shows LAPD Headquarters on 1st St. in downtown Los Angeles

California

In one of L.A.’s largest cash heists ever, burglars steal as much as $30 million from vault

Thieves stole as much as $30 million Sunday night at a facility in Sylmar where cash from businesses across the region is handled and stored.

April 5, 2024

Officials said the burglars appeared to enter through the roof.

At least one alarm was triggered during the crime, but it was not connected to local law enforcement, according to a source familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The operators of the business did not discover the massive theft until they opened the vault the day after Easter.

LOS ANGELES, CA- APRIL 04: Damage to a wall seems to be under repair at Gardaworld in Sylmar on Thursday, April 4, 2024. (NEWS REPORTS SAID THEY ENTERED THROUGH THE ROOF) Thieves made off with as much as $30 million in an Easter Sunday burglary from the facility. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

The perfect heist? Inside the seamless, sophisticated, stealthy L.A. theft that netted up to $30 million

Federal and local law enforcement officials have descended on a nondescript warehouse in the San Fernando Valley, where one of the biggest heists in Los Angeles history occurred Easter Sunday.

April 6, 2024

There was a hole in the side of the building covered by a piece of plywood. A law enforcement source confirmed to The Times there was an effort to breach the side, but it was not clear how that area was used in the heist.

Some neighbors reported hearing a strange mechanical sound — a kind of rhythmic whirring — that weekend. Others said the Wi-Fi in the area was out. It’s unclear whether either was connected to the heist.

Times staff writer Daniel Miller contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaFast Break
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement