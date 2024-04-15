Advertisement
California

Youth climate advocates, sensing an ally, hold protest near Kamala Harris’ L.A. home

Sunrise Movement protesters gather near VP Harris' Brentwood home.
Simon Aron, left, and Josiah Edwards lead a chant as Sunrise Movement protesters gather Sunday near Kamala Harris’ Brentwood home.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Rebecca EllisStaff Writer 
A crowd of about 40 young activists protested Sunday near Vice President Kamala Harris’ house, vowing to stay through the night if she did not meet their demands on climate change and Israel.

Activists with Sunrise Movement, which has organized climate protests across the country, said they arrived in Harris’ quiet Brentwood neighborhood with two demands for the vice president: Convince President Biden to declare a climate emergency and end U.S. military aid to Israel.

On the chance that didn’t all fall into place Sunday afternoon, the group came prepared with tents and sleeping bags.

“We’re three houses away from her home, and we are not going away,” said Adah Crandall, an 18-year-old organizer.

In February, 21 climate change protesters were arrested outside Biden’s campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del. Crandall called Sunday’s protest “a continuation of that campaign.”

As of Sunday afternoon, organizers hadn’t seen Harris, they said, though they believed she was in Los Angeles.

Harris was expected to fly to Las Vegas Monday morning to attend two events. Secret Service officers will be looking to clear the roadway.

The activists said they felt Harris was a champion for the climate before entering the White House, advocating for the Green New Deal when she was running for president and pushing climate resolutions as a senator.

Wei Zhou, 17, wants to see Harris push the president to declare a climate emergency, allowing the government to mobilize with rapid measures.

“We’ve seen her go ahead of Biden on certain things,” said Zhou. “We’re asking her to be the kind of leader she was in 2019 now.”

Breaking News
Rebecca Ellis

