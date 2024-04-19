Body of unidentified man washes ashore on Ventura County beach

A man’s body washed ashore a beach in Ventura County on Wednesday afternoon, and sheriff’s investigators are looking into the case of the unidentified man.

The Ventura County Fire Department and Naval Base Ventura County Fire Department received a call about the body that came ashore on Sandy Dune Beach along the Pacific Coast Highway, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department announced in a news release.

The man is described as being in his mid-30s, authorities said. Medical personnel who arrived on the scene at 4:20 p.m. said the man was dead and sheriff’s investigators were notified about the discovery.

Major crime investigators with the sheriff’s department and personnel with the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived at the scene and did not release any additional information about the man’s death. All deaths that are suspicious in nature become the focus of a major crimes investigation, which is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with information about the investigation can call Ventura County Sheriff’s Major Crimes Sgt. Craig Hennes at (805) 384-4744. Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).