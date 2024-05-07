Occidental, protesters sign pact: Camp ends, and college will vote on divesting from Israel

Occidental’s Board of Trustees has agreed to hold a vote on pro-Palestinian protesters’ calls to divest from Israel, bringing the encampment on the Los Angeles campus to an end after nine days.

Leaders of Occidental’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter agreed the encampment would be taken down by Friday, the group would not return to occupy any space on campus without prior approval and would not impede commencement, according to the agreement signed by the college’s vice president and assistant vice president for student affairs along with two protest leaders.

The college said it would not discipline any protester based on their participation in the encampment “so long as Demonstrators do not increase current levels of encampment, signage, or other activities.”

As the academic year draws to a close and universities prepare for commencement season, concerns of more on-campus disruptions have prompted schools including USC and Columbia University to cancel their main graduation ceremonies.

While protest encampments at multiple campuses nationwide have been the site of violence and arrests, the encampment at Occidental has remained peaceful, without conflicts involving counterprotesters or the police.

With its agreement to consider divestment from Israeli-linked investments and companies, Occidental paved the way for an uninterrupted commencement ceremony May 19.

“Demonstrators agree not to cause or promote substantial disruption of Occidental’s Commencement ceremony on May 19, 2024, which would create safety concerns for attendees, violate any College policies, or require pausing, canceling, or relocating of the event,” the agreement reads.

Students for Justice in Palestine’s divestment proposal requires the college to investigate and disclose any investments in Boeing Co., Elbit Systems, Caterpillar Inc., and Lockheed Martin — manufacturing companies that have provided arms and equipment to the Israeli military.

The Board of Trustees will consider the divestment proposal and vote on a recommendation by its internal investment committee by June 6, according to the agreement.