Rebecca Grossman, top D.A. advisor shouldn’t have same lawyer, prosecutors argue

Rebecca Grossman, center, walks with her husband, Dr. Peter Grossman, and daughter Alexis into court in February.

Rebecca Grossman and a top advisor to the Los Angeles County district attorney who helped oversee the convicted murderer’s prosecution and is now facing felony charges herself should not be represented by the same lawyer, prosecutors said in a motion that will be argued in court Friday.

The motion comes at the same time a defense motion is seeking a new trial for Grossman, who was convicted in February of second-degree murder in the 2020 deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander.

The D.A.’s office, which earlier changed the lead attorneys in the case, is asking the judge to remove her new attorney, James Spertus, or have Grossman formally waive a conflict of interest. The conflict, they argue, is because Spertus also represents Assistant Dist. Atty. Diana Teran, who until she was charged with 11 felonies last month in connection with the illegal use of confidential sheriff’s records, oversaw the chain of command for the Grossman prosecutors.

Advertisement

Prosecutors allege Spertus was already representing Teran when he took over Grossman’s case in March. In a motion filed Wednesday, they said, “Teran was privy to confidential attorney work product and has an intimate knowledge of the facts of the [Grossman] case. ... She was briefed daily about court proceedings. Those briefs included detailed attorney work product, privileged writings containing the prosecution team’s opinions and strategies on all matters, including upcoming sentencing and new trial proceedings.”

“At times, Ms. Teran was a decision-maker on issues affecting the prosecution and sentencing of the case,” Deputy Dist. Attys. Habib Balian, Ryan Gould and Jamie Castro wrote in the motion seeking to address the conflict of interest.

Prosecutors noted that Spertus was hired not only for Grossman’s sentencing — which has been delayed until at least June — but also to seek a new trial. As such, he could claim erroneous jury instructions or evidence rulings. Defense attorneys also can argue prosecutorial misconduct or malicious prosecution when seeking a new trial.

Balian, Gould and Castro argue that if Spertus wanted to raise such claims, he would have to implicate Teran, “as she was involved in decision-making on this case” — a conflict considering she is his client in another legal matter.

And if Spertus doesn’t pursue such claims, “Ms. Grossman can claim ineffective assistance of counsel in her appeal,” the prosecutors said.

“In either scenario, it is irrefutable evidence that shows an actual conflict exists here. Due to this conflict, the court should properly resolve this conflict,” they argued.

Advertisement

The judge, prosecutors acknowledged, has wide discretion in deciding whether a waiver is sufficient to cure the conflict or if Spertus must be removed.

Spertus has said no conflict exists because in both cases, he is adverse to the prosecution.

“There was never any conflict between Ms. Teran’s case and Ms. Grossman’s” case,” he said in an email to The Times. “I agreed to represent Ms. Grossman long before I ever agreed to represent Ms. Teran in her current matter, and those two matters have nothing to do with one another.”

Records show the Spertus’ law firm represented Teran in a deposition involving a county lawsuit and then Sheriff Alex Villaneuva in December 2019 in which deputy records were discussed. Spertus’ colleague Samuel Josephs was Teran’s lawyer during the questioning. Josephs appeared in court for Grossman in March.

Spertus acknowledged in an email to The Times that he represented Teran in a civil case in 2019 and said the representation ended when the deposition concluded.

“I did not represent Ms. Teran again until April 2024” Spertus said. That is when Teran was charged with improperly downloading confidential police records in 2018 — while she was the constitutional policing advisor to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department — and then using that data when she joined the D.A.’s office in 2021.

Advertisement

“I did not know Ms. Teran would be changed when I took Ms. Grossman’s case,” Spertus said.

Still, the potential conflict troubled the district attorney’s office enough that it removed the lead prosecutors from the Grossman case.

But after public objections by Nancy and Karim Iskander, the parents of the 8- and 11-year-old brothers killed by Grossman, the D.A.’s office backtracked. While they still replaced prosecuting supervisor Garrett Dameron — who reported to Teran — with Balian, they reinstated original prosecutors Gould and Castro but moved them into assistant roles.

According to an email by Dameron written Friday to his superiors, the changes were made only after his team suggested that Spertus could end up questioning Teran’s decisions in the case.

One of Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón’s top advisors, Diana Teran, right, has been charged with illegal use of confidential law enforcement records.



(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Chief Deputy Dist. Atty. Joseph Iniguez on Monday said Gould and Castro will remain on the case. Iniguez said he decided a change of command was needed to distance the prosecutorial team from Teran, whose charging led to unusual circumstances.

“There was a perceived internal conflict with these supervisors having reported to an attorney [Teran] represented by the same attorney as Ms. Grossman,” Iniguez said.

Advertisement

Dameron’s email, which was reviewed by The Times, also showed that Teran made an important decision on the case after Spertus became Grossman’s attorney.

According to the email, prosecutors “became aware of a witness who had critical information regarding Grossman’s continued efforts to obstruct justice from inside the county jail” shortly after Spertus became her attorney on March 22.

Based on recorded jailhouse telephone calls, prosecutors were aware Grossman was trying to have her husband and daughter talk to trial witnesses to change their testimony. The jailhouse witness had information important to “preserving the integrity of our verdict and the safety of our witnesses,” Dameron wrote.

“As instructed, I sent a request to interview the witness to Teran,” Dameron wrote. “To our shock, Teran denied our request to conduct this interview. I repeatedly asked for an explanation and was not given one.”