L.A. County Sheriff’s Department asking for public’s help in finding New York man missing in Malibu

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Attilio Brillembourg.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a New York man reportedly linked to European royalty who has been missing since Saturday. Attilio Brillembourg, 53, was last seen at 1:10 a.m. in the 6000 block of Murphy Way in Malibu.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff)
By Melody GutierrezStaff Writer 
Attilio Brillembourg, 53, was last seen at 1:10 a.m. in the 6000 block of Murphy Way in Malibu. He is described as 5 feet 10 and 165 pounds, with green eyes and a tattoo on his upper thigh. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

Several media outlets have reported that Brillembourg is the stepfather of Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark.

“There is concern for Mr. Brillembourg’s well-being,” said to a sheriff’s missing person bulletin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Person Detail at (323) 890-5500 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers,1-800-222-8477.

California
Melody Gutierrez

Melody Gutierrez is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered state government and politics for The Times, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Sacramento Bee. Gutierrez has written award-winning government accountability stories on wasteful spending, pension spiking, rape kit backlogs and failures in the foster care system.

