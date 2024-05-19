L.A. County Sheriff’s Department asking for public’s help in finding New York man missing in Malibu

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a New York man reportedly linked to European royalty who has been missing since Saturday. Attilio Brillembourg, 53, was last seen at 1:10 a.m. in the 6000 block of Murphy Way in Malibu.

Several media outlets have reported that Brillembourg is the stepfather of Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark.

“There is concern for Mr. Brillembourg’s well-being,” said to a sheriff’s missing person bulletin.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Person Detail at (323) 890-5500 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers,1-800-222-8477.