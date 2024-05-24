Pursuit standoff on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim stalls morning commuters

A police pursuit of an armed driver ended on the westbound lanes of the 91 near Lakeview Avenue with the driver’s blue vehicle being been boxed in by SWAT vehicles.

Morning commuters were gridlocked on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim on Friday as a police pursuit ended in a tense standoff that forced the closure of all lanes in both directions.

The suspect was believed to be an armed 40-year-old man who was inside a blue four-door sedan, according to ABC 7.

Anaheim police confirmed the pursuit began in Corona but did not say what prompted the pursuit.

Advertisement

The suspect in the blue sedan was boxed in by two armored vehicles from Anaheim and Corona police departments. Dozens of police vehicles were behind the boxed-in suspect.

Law enforcement vehicles created a barrier between the suspect and the miles-long line of waiting drivers, according to ABC 7 aerial footage.

At 9:30 a.m. Caltrans posted on X that the westbound 91 Freeway at Imperial Highway and eastbound portion of the highway at Lakeview Avenue were blocked.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.