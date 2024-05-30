WeHo Pride is around the corner. Which roads are going to be closed?

Zerrick Payne dances at the NYX Makeup booth and celebrating at the 2023 WeHo Pride festival in West Hollywood.

Pride Month is almost here, meaning there will be parades, marches and other events to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Throughout the month, some streets will be closed in and around Los Angeles to accommodate the festivities, including this week in West Hollywood.

WeHo Pride kicks off with “Friday Night at OUTLOUD,” a concert with performances by Kesha, Adam Lambert and additional artists at West Hollywood Park.

Advertisement

The Women’s Freedom Festival and the Dyke March are scheduled for Saturday, with the WeHo Pride Street Fair opening both Saturday and Sunday at noon.

The WeHo Pride Parade will start at 12:30 p.m. Sunday and traverse Santa Monica Boulevard from Crescent Heights Boulevard to San Vicente Boulevard.

For WeHo Pride celebrations, the following streets will be closed, according to city officials:



North San Vicente Boulevard from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard from 7 p.m. Thursday until 10 a.m. Monday

Eastbound Santa Monica Boulevard from North La Cienega Boulevard to North Doheny Drive from noon Friday until 7 a.m. Monday

North Robertson Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Melrose Avenue from noon Friday until 7 a.m. Monday

Westbound Santa Monica Boulevard from North La Cienega Boulevard to North Doheny Drive from 6 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Monday

North San Vicente Boulevard from Santa Monica Boulevard to Cynthia Street from 6 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Monday

Santa Monica Boulevard from North Fairfax Avenue to North Doheny Drive, including side streets one block north and south, on Sunday from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m.

These parking facilities will also be closed:

