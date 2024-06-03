KTLA weathercaster Mark Kriski is ‘feeling better’ after stroke, his wife says

KTLA “Morning News” weathercaster Mark Kriski is recovering after suffering a stroke last week, according to social media posts by his wife and colleagues.

Kriski’s wife, Jennifer Gould, was “happy to report” on X that he was moving from the neurological unit to the physical therapy unit on Friday.

On Saturday, Gould said: “you know your husband @MarkKriski is feeling better when he starts texting you pictures of food he wants!”

And on Sunday, Gould posted that she and Kriski were grateful for the outpouring of support as he continues to heal.

Gould told TMZ that the seasoned weathercaster suffered the stroke early May 27 at their home in Los Angeles. The posts do not identify the hospital where Kriski is recuperating.

In a segment Monday morning, KTLA morning anchors read aloud texts from their colleague and said they expected him to return to work.

In a post on X, the station said Kriski was “on the fast track to recovery,” adding that “his sense of humor is also still intact.”

On May 10, weeks before Kriski’s stroke, his colleague Sam Rubin died at age 64 after going into cardiac arrest at his West Valley home.

Kriski and Rubin both joined KTLA’s “Morning News” in 1991, where they spent more than 30 years as on-air colleagues.

One day after Rubin’s death, Kriski wrote on X, “There will never be another Sam Rubin. Love and will miss you my friend.”

Times staff writer Lila Seidman contributed to this report.