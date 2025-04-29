Radio host Matt Pinfield aims to return to airwaves ‘very soon,’ months after stroke

Former MTV host Matt Pinfield says, “It is not lost on me how close I was to death” when he suffered a stroke earlier this year.

Matt Pinfield is “fighting my way back” as he recovers from a stroke that left him in a coma earlier this year.

The former MTV host-turned-radio DJ filled fans in on his road to recovery, tweeting on Sunday that he is “slowly but surely recovering” via physical therapy and he is taking things “one day at a time.” Pinfield, 63, was hospitalized in January after a “massive” stroke.

Pinfield was placed under a temporary conservatorship amid the health scare. His daughter Jessica Pinfield said in legal documents filed in January that her father’s stroke left him “incompetent” to make decisions about his health and finances. The former music executive told the Hollywood Reporter in March that his daughter was “the one who saved my life” and that he was unresponsive for two months.

Pinfield shared more about his condition and expressed gratitude for his supporters in another, lengthier tweet on Monday. He posted a photo of himself standing on a beach and told followers that their support “made all the difference in my recovery.”

“Even while emerging from a coma, my attitude remained the same as always,” he wrote. “Grateful for the gift of life and being able to enjoy all of the people and music that I love.”

He added that “it is not lost on me how close I was to death,” echoing details from his interview with THR, including that doctors were doubtful he would speak or walk again. The radio personality, who hosts shows on stations KCSN-FM (88.5, the SoCal Sound) and KLOS-FM (95.5), said he understands there’s “a lot of work to do” in his recovery, but ensured fans he is “continually improving.” He also teased that a radio comeback is imminent.

“It puts a smile on my face knowing I’ll be back on the airwaves with you very soon,” he said. “So much love and thanks to you all!! I wouldn’t be here without you.”

Pinfield shared the same photo and message of gratitude to his Instagram, where he received love from Daughtry frontman Chris Daughtry, comedian Margaret Cho and Carson Daly, among other supporters.

“I need my old seaside heights MTV beach house roommate healthy!!,” Daly commented. “Miss you brother, you really scared the s— out of us!”