Two hit-and-run drivers strike motorcyclist after he crashed into another car in Granada Hills

The Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle and motorcycle accident in Granada Hills. Police are looking for two drivers of vehicles that struck the fallen motorcyclist.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the death of a motorcyclist who was struck by two hit-and-run drivers in Granada Hills on Thursday night.

Police officers were dispatched to the fatal collision at 9:50 p.m. at the intersection of Devonshire Street and Louise Avenue,according to a police statement.

The arriving officers determined that a motorcyclist in his 20s was traveling eastbound on Devonshire Street and failed to stop at a red light, striking a vehicle that was heading north on Louise Avenue.

“The motorcyclist was ejected onto westbound lanes of traffic on Devonshire as a result of the collision,” the police statement read.

Shortly afterward, the motorcyclist was struck by a white SUV and a white sedan traveling westbound on Devonshire Street, according to the statement. Police said the drivers of both vehicles failed to stop, identify themselves and render aid as required by law.

Grainy video footage released by LAPD shows the young motorcyclist lying on the ground, attempting to get up before the vehicles struck him.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are searching for the two drivers and are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8116. Anonymous tips can also be made at (800) 222-8477.