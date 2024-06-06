California’s heat wave sets daily records, with possibly more on the way

An orange glow fills the sky as the sun sets behind windmills on a triple-digit temperature day Wednesday in Palm Springs.

The heat wave that continues to scorch California’s interior pushed temperatures across the state into the triple digits Wednesday, setting a few daily records.

The weather is particularly unusual for early June, creating increased concern about serious health effects given that people have had little time to acclimate to the extreme heat. Dozens of heat advisories in California’s inland deserts, mountains and valleys remain in effect through Friday, with the National Weather Service warning about a major heat risk across the majority of the state.

In some areas in the San Joaquin Valley and Mojave Desert, the weather service is predicting Thursday to be the hottest day so far, with several areas — including Death Valley National Park, Baker and Lone Pine — facing extreme heat risk, defined as “rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with little to no overnight relief.” Such heat affects not just sensitive groups but “anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration,” according to the weather service.

Record-setting temperatures

Palmdale in Los Angeles County set a record high for June 5, hitting 105 degrees Wednesday, two degrees above its record from 1981, according to the National Weather Service. It’s possible Palmdale will again set a daily record Thursday, where it’s forecast to reach 104, two degrees above its record set in 1985.

Lancaster, in L.A. County’s high desert, tied its June 5 record at 103, according to the National Weather Service.

In northern Inyo County’s Bishop, Wednesday’s high of 102 degrees set a daily record, beating out the previous record from 2021. Bishop could also surpass its June 6 record by two degrees, if it hits its forecast 104-degree high, according to the National Weather Service. The city might also set a record for the day’s warmest low temperature Friday, when it’s forecast to not dip below 62 degrees overnight.

Santa Rosa set a daily record high at 100 degrees Tuesday, beating out the 1949 record by two degrees.

Death Valley National Park hit 118 degrees, which did not break any records, but more intense heat is expected on Thursday where it could tie its daily historical high of 121 degrees. Needles, close to the Arizona border, could also slip past its June 6 record if it hits 115 degrees as forecast.

Fresno hasn’t set any new records yet, but National Weather Service forecasters said the city is likely to break its historical June 6 high by one degree, with its high expected to reach 108 degrees Thursday. Madera could tie its record of 107 degrees as well.

If you haven't been following along, we're expecting dangerously hot and potentially record breaking temperatures over the next few days. 🥵



Check out the following graphics to see what records could fall over the next few days. #NVwx #AZwx #NVwx #VegasWeather #DeathValleyWx pic.twitter.com/LmvMV5iGZY — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) June 5, 2024

Though highs across the state — save the coast — climbed on Wednesday, parts of the San Joaquin Valley and nearby deserts could be even hotter Thursday.

Wednesday’s hottest temperatures:

These highs were reported by the National Weather Service, as of Thursday morning.

Southern California:



Palmdale: 105 degrees

Lancaster: 103 degrees

Acton: 101 degrees

Central Valley and Coast:



Pasa Robles: 103 degrees

China Lake: 109 degrees

Inyokern: 110 degrees

Merced: 102 degrees

Southern California deserts:



Apple Valley: 105 degrees

Palm Springs: 107 degrees

Blythe Airport: 109 degrees

Bishop: 102 degrees

Needles: 113 degrees

Death Valley National Park: 118 degrees

Northern California:

