Advertisement
California

Our Queerest Century

By the Los Angeles Times
Art direction by 
Patrick Hruby
Share
A team of queer superheroes take to the air
(Marcos Chin / For The Times)

LGBTQ+ people have made tremendous contributions to this country. They cannot be erased.

Black rule

In 1924, a Chicago postal worker named Henry Gerber founded the first gay rights organization in the United States. It lasted less than a year. He was arrested on trumped up charges and lost everything.

Advertisement

But the movement Gerber and the Society for Human Rights helped spur led to a century of progress that he never could have imagined and backlash that would have been much more familiar.

Our Queerest Century

With queer lives and culture under threat, Our Queerest Century highlights the contributions of LGBTQ+ people since the 1924 founding of the nation’s first gay rights organization.

Our Queerest Century explores these 100 years of history and exceptional contributions by LGBTQ+ people through six personal essays by queer writers and a groundbreaking poll gauging the views of adults in California and throughout the country.

The project is the work of dozens of queer and allied journalists and artists from throughout The Times newsroom and beyond.

The essays consider the influence of queer people in the arts and entertainment, law and democracy, their heroism in the fight against AIDS. They speak to the lives of young LGBTQ+ Californians and their hopes for the future.

The poll helps explain why rights for gay men and lesbians have expanded and why transgender and nonbinary people still face serious discrimination — even in California, home to the largest LGBTQ+ population in the U.S. and a major battleground in the fight for queer rights.

In many ways, queer history is California history. And as the largest news organization in California, the Los Angeles Times is uniquely positioned to tell this story.

To bring you Our Queerest Century.

— Maria L. La Ganga, deputy managing editor, California and Metro

Advertisement
Black rule
a pair of hands with a rainbow manicure pull back a curtain to reveal a group of queer people

California

Queer people have shaped America. Why celebrating that fact protects kids

LGBTQ+ people have helped define America. Our contributions to the nation’s cultural identity are indelible. We cannot be erased.

A portrait of LGBTQAI+ activist Ernestine Eckstein

California

America is again stuck in darkness. Queer people of color have always known the way out

People who exist at the nexus of multiple movements for liberation are the ones who drive us forward, treating the struggle for equality with urgency.
a portrait of Ramon Novarro in a broken frame on the floor with a postcard of Hollywood and a celebrity magazine

Entertainment & Arts

We’ve been telling the wrong story about queer people in Hollywood

LGBTQ+ representation in film and TV is essential. But the way we’ve come to define, discuss and quantify it leaves out too much of the queer contribution to culture.
A figure stands facing the facade of a large brightly colored church

California

‘I don’t have to be caged for your happiness’: Why I find hope in today’s queer youth

Our next generation of LGBTQ+ leaders and thinkers is creating a present in which queer identity is fluid and evolving. They demand a future of radical acceptance.
A hand reaching for an outstretched hand emerging from a cloud of flowers.

California

We must remember the heroes of the AIDS epidemic, not just the trauma

Our columnist honors the heroes of the AIDS epidemic and the role their legacy has played in his own life.
Los Angeles, CA - April 04: Dayanna Gamez (She/They), Mark Chavez (He/They), Iziaih Choquette (They/ Them) and Emmi Gonzalez-Soto (She/They) pose for a portrait at the L.A. LGBT Center on Thursday, April 4, 2024 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

California

These young queer people in California share their vision for the future, in their own words

The future is queerer than ever, with young people identifying as LGBTQ+ more than before. Six queer Gen Z folks share their hopes for the future.
"Darkroom Mirror _2070386," 2017, 24 x 32 inches

California

Queer photographers’ most radical act? Turning the lens on themselves

By capturing their own lives, LGBTQ+ visual artists have encouraged us all to reconsider the rigid ways in which we view the world and what is possible.
A collage of references from this timeline

California

Our Queerest Century: A curated timeline

Over the past 100 years, LGBTQ+ Americans have forged a path through history. Here are some highlights.
Black rule
SAN FRANCISCO CA APRIL 18, 2024 - Nonbinary queer activists Elio Garcia (R) and Evan Johnson (L) stand for a photo at Delores Park in San Francisco, California on April 18, 2024. (Josh Edelson / For The Times)

California

How have LGBTQ+ people had a positive influence in your life? We want to hear from you

Black rule
MURRIETA, CA - MARCH 11, 2024: Rachel Wineman spends a moment with Kestrel,12, looking over digital drawings while Rosie, 11, browses her selections on March 11, 2024 in Murrieta, California.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

California

Americans approve of LGBTQ+ people living as they wish, but their support drops for trans people, poll shows

American support for LGBTQ+ people has surged since 1985, but support for transgender and nonbinary people lags, according to a new poll for The Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 05: Eliza, a junior at University of California, Berkeley, is photographed with a pride flag from Gender Equity on campus, at the beach near Los Angeles, CA, Friday, March 5, 2021. Eliza, who is out as gay while at school, has not come out at home and has chosen to have her identity obscured. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California

Americans deeply divided on issues involving queer children, poll shows

Americans want kids to learn LGBTQ+ history. But they are split on how they would feel if their own child were transgender, a new poll for the Times finds.
St. Paul, Minnesota. State capitol. Transgender Day of Visibility Rally. Activists and community members celebrate the triumphs and struggles of transgender individuals. (Photo by: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Politics

Religion and politics create the sharpest divides over LGBTQ+ Americans, poll shows

A large majority of Americans says that LGBTQ+ people should be allowed to live as they choose; the minority that disagrees is largely defined by politics and religion.
Advertisement
A demonstrator waves the intersex-inclusive Pride flag during the We The People March on July 2, 2023 in Los Angeles.

World & Nation

The U.S. has caught up to California on views of LGBTQ+ rights, poll shows

California was once at the forefront of support for LGBTQ+ people. A new poll finds that views in California now match those of Americans across the nation.

More to Read

About this project

Project Lead: Maria La Ganga, Kevin Rector

Design Lead: Patrick Hruby

Poll Lead: David Lauter

Essays: Matt Brennan, Jaclyn Cosgrove, LZ Granderson, Eva Recinos, Kevin Rector, Erika Smith

Poll analysis: Hailey Branson-Potts, Matt Hamilton, Jaweed Kaleem, Kevin Rector

Design: Jim Cooke, Allison Hong, Patrick Hruby, Taylor Le, Ross May

Graphics: Gabrielle LaMarr LeMee, David Lauter, Hanna Sender

Illustrations: Rachelle Baker, Sofie Birkin, Marcos Chin, Roche Cruchon, Michael Hoeweler, Veronica Johnson, Ross May

Photography: Archival, Jason Armond, Josh Edelson, Gina Ferazzi, Robert Gauthier, Tracie Van Auken

Video: Albert Lee

Editing: Maria La Ganga, David Lauter, Kevin Rector, Alice Short

Copy Editing: Jim Buzinski, Anne Elizabeth Dillon, Ruthanne Salido

Photo editing: Carolyn Cole, Marc Martin

Research: Cary Schneider, Scott Wilson

Community/Platform/Social: Beto Alvarez, Anh Do, Becca Dorman, Bryn Jura, Defne Karabatur, Thomas Suh Lauder, Samantha Melbourneweaver, Mary Kate Metivier, Kelcie Pegher, Jevon Phillips, Kelcie Rodriguez, Lora Victorio, David Viramontes

Partners: The California Endowment, NORC at the University of Chicago, One Institute
California
Maria L. La Ganga

Maria L. La Ganga is the deputy managing editor for California and Metro, overseeing the Los Angeles Times’ largest editorial department. She joined The Times in 1981 as an academic intern, splitting her time between the former Metro section and National Dragster, the official publication of the National Hot Rod Assn. She has served as Seattle bureau chief, San Francisco bureau chief, edited in the Business section and pitched in on six presidential elections, five for The Times and one for the Guardian. La Ganga left The Times in 2015 and returned in 2018 after a brief hiatus during which she wrote for the Guardian and the Idaho Statesman. She was named city editor in 2022 and promoted to her current role in 2024. La Ganga graduated from Granada Hills High School in the San Fernando Valley and Cal State Northridge, where she studied English literature and journalism.

Patrick Hruby

Patrick Hruby is an art director at the Los Angeles Times. He is a native Angeleno who graduated from ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena where he earned a bachelor’s degree in illustration and design. His passions include the LGBTQ+ community and advocating for mental health. His work has been recognized by American Illustration, Communication Arts and Wallpaper Magazine.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement