Bold. Fearless. Flourishing. Tap into L.A.’s LGBTQ+ scenes

An illustration of diverse people, families, in various activities, wearing colorful outfits with landmarks in the distance.
(Inma Hortas / For The Times)
By Times Staff
Performer Mija takes in dollar bills and fan adulation onstage.

L.A.’s drag scene is bigger than ever. But it’ll take a ‘rebellion’ to keep it safe

Glendale, CA - May 21: Milan Alex Rafaelov (left) (he/they) and Fiona Pestana (he/they), organizers of Trans Joy Fest, pose for a portrait on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Glendale, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Gender-affirming gear is hard to access for trans and nonbinary youth. Enter Trans Joy Fest

LOS ANGELES, CA - April 22: Performer Lillith Van Buren (center) poses with her friends. Saturday, April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jett Lara / For The Times)

This Heav3n is a genreless, genderless party for the next generation of club kids

LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 24, 2023:Jason Wise, certified naturalist and outdoor educator, is photographed next to Coastal Woodfern growing at Griffith Park in Los Angeles. Wise is also a gay LGBTQ advocate who will be guiding several free hikes about "Queer Ecology" in June during Pride Month. Coastal Woodfern is an example of queer ecology because they can reproduce asexually. Like redwoods, they can create clones as a result of new growth from the roots or they can reproduce using spores which don't require male and female parts. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

‘Queer ecology’ gave him new perspective. Take his hikes to find it too

LOS ANGELES, CA MAY 20TH- Queer foragers examine the trees around them during a Queer Foraging Workshop organized by Jessica Lin at Los Angeles State Historic Park on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Taking up space in nature is liberating. ‘We look like this,’ say L.A.’s queer plant lovers

Long Beach, CA - May 27: Natasha Hundreds performs at the queer-owned Beach Garden Social Club on Saturday, May 27, 2023 in Long Beach, CA. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times).

Hamburger Mary’s brought drag brunch to L.A. in 2001. Here are 13 spots to celebrate the tradition now

Compilation of images from the WeHo Pride festival.

What does Pride mean when LGBTQ+ Americans are under attack?

A slideshow includes a street festival, an art exhibit, a movie scene, an emcee, a comic-book convention and a gau chorus

Drag queens and DJs and divas — oh my! Fun ways to celebrate Pride Month 2023 in L.A.

Anitta, Villano Antillano and Alex Anwandter

Latinx Files: The Pride Month mixtape edition

(05, 21, 2023): (L-R) Sister Vida Vegana, Sister Loose Clarita, Sister Unity, Sister Kumonawanna Leya, Sister Tootie Toot, Sister June Cleavage, Sister Suga N Spikes, Sister Candy Cide, Sister Bearonce Knows, Sister Harlot D Lite, Sister Perkie Dot of The Sisterhood of Perpetual Indulgence at Elysian Park in Los Angeles on May 21, 2023. a story about the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, its members in LA and their vocational call to the Sisterhood. (Erik Carter/ For the Times)

For Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, being a drag nun transcends Dodgers drama. It’s a calling

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 27: Elliot Page photographed in the West Hollywood Edition Hotel in Los Angeles, CA on April 27, 2023. (Ryan Pfluger / For The Times)

The survival of Elliot Page

The Hermosa Beach lifeguard tower will remain permanently painted with LGBTQ+ rainbow pride colors

A Pride guide to culture: What to read, watch, listen to and more this month

We love a good love story.

L.A. Affairs: 23 LGBTQ+ dating stories for Pride Month

Our LGBTQ+ Community

VIDEO | 03:35
This gay cowboy convention celebrates sexual freedom — and Mexican identity
3:35

rook campbell at USC On Now

A trans athlete’s guide to media coverage of trans athletes

4:15

On Now

Starting a pot business in California: A cautionary tale | The Green Room

11:49

lgbt_blm On Now

At the intersection of LGBTQ+ pride and Black Lives Matter

5:51

On Now

When Black Lives Matter meets Gay Pride

7:10

Pete Buttigieg was not the first openly gay presidential candidate On Now

Pete Buttigieg was not the first openly gay presidential candidate

5:42

