Pro-Palestinian protesters form roving camp at UCLA as they read off names of the dead

Protesters formed a roving pro-Palestinian camp on UCLA’s campus Monday afternoon to recite the names of thousands of people who have died in Gaza.

Police ordered the demonstrators to disperse at least twice, and the crowd quickly dismantled tents and barricades and moved to different locations on campus.

As protesters marched, one among them was reading aloud names of Palestinians killed.

“They will not die in vain,” protesters chanted after each name. “They will be redeemed.”

Some protesters set roses down next to a coffin painted with the Palestinian flag that sat alongside fake bloodied corpses. A helicopter hovered overhead.

Many protesters declined to give interviews, saying they were not “media liaisons” or “media trained.”

The event was organized by the Students for Justice in Palestine at UCLA. Several faculty members followed the crowd with a banner showing support for the students and the demonstration.

Monday’s event marked the third pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA in recent weeks, the handling of which has drawn outrage and questions about how ill-prepared the university was for such an event.

The first one was set up April 25, sparking mixed reactions and a largely peaceful counterprotest on April 28.

Two days later, however, UCLA declared the encampment unlawful and directed campus members to leave or face discipline.

Later that night, a violent mob attacked the camp. The few police officers on duty were quickly overwhelmed, and the violence continued for three hours until authorities finally brought the situation under control.

Monday’s demonstration was largely peaceful. Following dispersal orders, the protesters moved from the courtyard outside Royce Hall to the bottom of Tongva steps, to the patio behind Kerckhoff Hall, to a courtyard outside Dodd Hall.

Most wore surgical masks, and those at the edges of the moving encampment held makeshift wooden shields or set up chicken wire to barricade themselves in. At one point, demonstrators tried to block people from entering the Kerckhoff patio area from a nearby building using the wooden shields and the school’s patio furniture.