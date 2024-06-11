No charges for second-grade teacher arrested after allegedly teaching drunk

Nuestro Elementary School in Live Oak, where a second-grade teacher was arrested for allegedly being intoxicated at school.

A 57-year-old second-grade teacher arrested after allegedly teaching class drunk will not be charged, prosecutors announced Monday.

Wendy Munson, 57, was arrested Oct. 2 after Sutter County sheriff’s deputies received reports of a staff member who appeared to be intoxicated at Nuestro Elementary School in Live Oak.

Despite the arrest, prosecutors said there wasn’t enough evidence to show a crime had been committed.

“While the district attorney’s office agrees that it is highly inappropriate to teach while intoxicated, it is, unfortunately, not illegal,” the statement said.

Deputies arrived to find Munson in the middle of class, allegedly showing signs she was intoxicated.

In a press release issued at the time of the arrest, deputies said video showed Munson drove to school, and failed a sobriety test afterward.

She was taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, and child endangerment.

Munson did not respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, the district attorney’s office announced no charges would be filed against Munson after a lengthy investigation could not meet the legal requirements of the charges.

In a statement, prosecutors said investigators could not prove Munson was drunk when she drove to work, or if she began to drink at the elementary school.

Sutter County Dist. Atty. Jennifer Dupré did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors were also unable to meet the legal requirements for the child endangerment charge, officials said, “as there was no specific information indicating that the children in Munson’s class were placed in a position where their persons or health were endangered.”

“The mere potential that a situation could arise is insufficient to meet the requirements under the law,” the statement read.

Munson’s employment status with Nuestro Elementary School District was unclear.

The district website did not list her as a teacher.

Nuestro schools Supt. Bal Dhillon did not immediately respond to a request for comment or questions about Munson’s employment status.