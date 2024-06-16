Photos: The first wildfire of the season in Southern California

A wind-driven wildfire along Interstate 5 near the Grapevine exploded to more than 11,000 acres by early Sunday and had charted a path south toward the town of Castaic, prompting hundreds of evacuations, officials said. The Post fire, which originated Saturday in Gorman in northwestern Los Angeles County, was 0% contained as of early Sunday, as high winds, low humidity and steep terrain hampered firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, firefighters were battling another brush fire in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia that broke out after 6 p.m. Saturday in the 18000 block of North Highway 173.

Crews conduct a burn-out operation Sunday near Hungry Valley Road. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Members of the Little Tujunga Hot Shots at work. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Firefighters at work in Gorman. (Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

The Post fire advances on structures in Gorman. (Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

As the fire spreads, experts are gauging the severity of this year’s fire season. A wet winter has nurtured a potentially heavy fuel load of thick grasses, which are drying as temperatures rise. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)