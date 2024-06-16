Advertisement
California

Photos: The first wildfire of the season in Southern California

Firefighters work against the advancing Post Fire on Sunday.
Crews tackle the Post fire on Sunday.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)
By Robert Gauthier
 and Times Photography Wire Services
A wind-driven wildfire along Interstate 5 near the Grapevine exploded to more than 11,000 acres by early Sunday and had charted a path south toward the town of Castaic, prompting hundreds of evacuations, officials said. The Post fire, which originated Saturday in Gorman in northwestern Los Angeles County, was 0% contained as of early Sunday, as high winds, low humidity and steep terrain hampered firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, firefighters were battling another brush fire in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia that broke out after 6 p.m. Saturday in the 18000 block of North Highway 173.

Fire crews keep an eye on flames from a burn out operation.
Crews conduct a burn-out operation Sunday near Hungry Valley Road.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Crew members of the Little Tujunga Hot Shots work to control flames.
Members of the Little Tujunga Hot Shots at work.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Firefighters at work in Gorman.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

The Post fire advances on structures in Gorman.
(Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

Firefighters work against the advancing Post Fire on Saturday.
As the fire spreads, experts are gauging the severity of this year’s fire season. A wet winter has nurtured a potentially heavy fuel load of thick grasses, which are drying as temperatures rise.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Firefighters work under a smoldering hillside left behind by the Post Fire
A smoldering hillside is left behind by the Post fire.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

California
