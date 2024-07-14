Kern County wildfires spur evacuations and close down a stretch of 5 Freeway

One of three fires sends up smoke in Kern County, where evacuations were ordered.

Firefighters in Kern County were battling several wildfires over the weekend, spurring evacuations, burning thousands of acres and leading to the closure of Interstate 5 in both directions near Lost Hills on Sunday night.

The Hurricane fire, which began Saturday in San Luis Obispo County, had burned 20,000 acres and was 10% contained as of Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the Kern County Fire Department.

South of Arvin, the Rancho fire, had burned nearly 10,000 acres and led to about 1,000 residents being evacuated in portions of the communities of Stallion Springs and Bear Valley Springs. By Sunday afternoon, the order affecting Stallion Springs had been reduced to a “warning,” and residents were allowed to return home, the Fire Department said.

Near the community of Twin Lakes, the White fire had burned 3,412 acres as of Sunday afternoon and was 7% contained. About 30 people were evacuated from the area, and one home and one outbuilding were destroyed, according to the news release.

Late Sunday, California Highway Patrol officers helped respond to reports of flames nearing Interstate 5.

As of 10 p.m., the interstate was shuttered between State Route 46 and Twisselman Road, according to the CHP.