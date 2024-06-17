Historic Northern California hotel burns to the ground

Firefighters work to douse flames from the top floor of the Hotel Marysville, which burned to the ground Saturday.

A historic, nearly 100-year-old hotel in Northern California that was planned for renovation burned to the ground over the weekend.

Firefighters with the Marysville Fire Department and other nearby agencies responded to a fire at Hotel Marysville in the town about 40 miles north of Sacramento on Saturday around 10 p.m., the chief of the Linda Fire Protection District, Kyle Heggstrom, told the Sacramento Bee. Firefighters told people to avoid the building as they tried to stop concrete and bricks from falling on people on surrounding streets.

“It just continued to just be outside of our grasp,” Heggstrom told the Bee. “[It’s] a unique structure in itself and then of course, with the fire damage, it does create a significant hazard.”

After fighting the blaze for two hours, firefighters determined the structure was in danger of collapsing, according to Heggstrom.

Backup was called from four fire departments and California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection brigades from Butte County and Loma Rica.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation, Heggstrom told the Bee. Over the years, there have been multiple calls about people starting fires inside the building, he said.

The hotel, built in 1926, was designed by San Francisco architect Edward Glass in the Georgian Revival style. It was registered as a nationally historic landmark in 1999.

The hotel closed in the 1980s and was eventually purchased by developer Lance Robbins with plans to create a housing and nightlife center for the city, according to the hotel website. After Robbins died last year, the 146-room, five-story building was listed on the market for $925,000.