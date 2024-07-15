Copa América chaos hits Los Angeles, with massive brawl during game

Argentina’s Lionel Messi holds the trophy as celebrating with teammates after defeating Colombia in the Copa America final soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla.

A showing of the Copa América final Sunday night ended in chaos after police said a fight involving at least 200 people broke out at a Colombian restaurant in Los Angeles and at least one person was stabbed.

Police were called to the 800 block of South Union Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in response to reports of a fight. When officers arrived, they requested additional help because of the size of the brawl, Los Angeles police spokesperson Norma Eisenman said.

At least 200 people appeared to have been involved in the melee, Eisenman said.

Two people were taken to a hospital, including one with stab wounds, she said.

Details on their conditions, the number of officers responding to the fight and whether anyone was arrested were not immediately available Monday morning.

Argentina beat Colombia in the final 1-0.