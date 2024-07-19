Advertisement
California

Driver fleeing car collision on Bay Bridge jumps off railing, and survives

The San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge in November.
(Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share via

In a scene one might expect to see in a movie, a man trying to escape his involvement in a car wreck on the Bay Bridge between Oakland and San Francisco Thursday climbed onto the railing and jumped, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man had been involved in a two-car crash on eastbound Interstate 80 around 2 p.m., said CHP spokesperson Mark Andrews.

The man, described as between 20 and 30 years old, climbed onto the bridge railing and plunged into the water below, where he began backstroking toward the west portion of the bridge, the CHP said.

Advertisement

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued the man around 2:45 p.m.

Andrews said it was “definitely unusual” for a driver to jump off a bridge after a collision and he’d never seen it happen before. The driver suffered broken ribs from the impact with the water and was being evaluated at a hospital.

Authorities did not disclose whether the man was arrested.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement