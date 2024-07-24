Fast-moving Park fire in Butte County forces evacuations in mountain areas

A fast-moving fire in Butte County was burning rapidly near some mountain communities Wednesday night, forcing evacuations.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon just north of Chico at Bidwell Park. Wind fanned it north, where it has burned more than 6,000 acres, according to Butte County.

Some small mountain areas — including the hamlet of Cohasset — are under threat, and people are attempting to evacuate.

There are no reports of burned structures, Butte County said.

Rick Carhart, public information officer for Cal Fire, told the Chico Enterprise-Record late Wednesday that “a lot of crews” would be battling the fire through the night, with three night-capable helicopters helping battle flames. Carthart said crews “from all over Northern California” were helping in the firefight.

