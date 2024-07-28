‘Due to worsening land movement,’ SoCalGas cuts service to dozens of residents in Rancho Palos Verdes

A road is closed in the Portuguese Bend area of Rancho Palos Verdes due to landslide damage.

Coastal dwellers in Rancho Palos Verdes can now add gas shutoffs to the litany of headaches they have endured as a stretch of their idyllic community slips steadily to the sea.

“Due to worsening land movement,” SoCal Gas on Friday told Portguese Bend-area residents to expect to lose natural gas service Monday morning. “This dynamic situation requires we take immediate action to protect public safety.”

The utility did not say what exactly had changed to prompt the short notice, which was issued on Saturday.

Advertisement

The cutoff will affect 135 homes.

No gas leaks have currently been detected, the city of Rancho Palos Verdes said. In a message to community residents, the city said it was asking SoCal Gas to consider delaying the shutoff to at least some homes.

The shutoff notice provided no detail on how long it would take the gas company to move 600 feet of gas lines and install flexible connections and emergency shutoff valves. The utility said homeowners can remain in place, but warned against connecting alternate gas supplies, including propane, to their metered lines.

Rancho Palos Verdes said it would begin voluntary safety inspections.

The short notice rankled some residents. It is only the latest repercussion to a recent acceleration in the pace at which the coastal ridge is sliding seaward, creating new shoreline while cracking foundations, breaking gas, sewer and water lines, and leaning utility poles. Some structures have been declared unsafe, including the popular Wayfarers Chapel. Since October, the city has been under a local state of emergency.

Advertisement

While sections of the landslide complex have struggled with slope movement for years, recent heavy winter rains expanded the extent of the slide and it is now occurring across slightly over a square mile. That pace of growth is expected to increase.