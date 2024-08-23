Historic baseball field featured in ‘A League of Their Own’ burns down in Ontario

Firefighters on scene at Jay Littleton Ball Park, a ballpark in Ontario used in the filming of several popular baseball movies, that went up in flames overnight.

The saying goes, “there’s no crying in baseball,” but fans of the movie “A League of Their Own” and kids in Ontario both have a reason to shed a tear.

The baseball field where Tom Hanks’ character coach Jimmy Dugan declared that line to a weeping outfielder burned down overnight Thursday, the Ontario Fire Department said.

The Ontario Fire Department said that a fire broke out at Jay Littleton Ball Park, located at Grove Avenue and 4th Street, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, according to news reports.

The blaze had erupted from the dugout and the stands by the time firefighters arrived, officials said. No injuries were reported and investigators were still trying to determine the cause of the fire Friday.

The ballpark is owned by the city of Ontario and was designated a historic landmark in 2003.

In addition to “A League of Their Own,” an episode of “The X-Files” was filmed there, along with “Eight Men Out,” and “The Babe,” which portrays the story of Babe Ruth.