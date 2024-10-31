Paint the town blue: L.A. bathes landmarks in light toasting Dodgers victory

It was more than 60 years ago this month that the Dodgers beat the Chicago White Sox and won their first World Series in front of more than 90,000 baseball fans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

At the time, the Coliseum lit its torch to honor the team’s win, and now, after the Dodgers won their eighth World Series Championship, the Coliseum has once again lit its torch. And for the next two nights, the Coliseum’s peristyle will be illuminated in blue light.

Ever since the Dodgers’ miraculous comeback victory Wednesday night, some of L.A. County’s best-known buildings and attractions have been finding ways to celebrate the Boys in Blue, from the Pacific Wheel on Santa Monica’s Pier to L.A. City Hall.

Sky5 captures footage of the Hollywood sign illuminating the "D" to celebrate the Dodgers' 8th World Series win. pic.twitter.com/yQrLMayZdj — KTLA (@KTLA) October 31, 2024

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose father, Supervisor Kenneth Hahn, helped bring the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958, called for the Coliseum torch to be lit.

“I thought it would be fitting to light the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum’s torch in celebration of the Dodgers’ victory at the venue the team played their first World Series winning season,” Hahn said. “We love our team.

“Every corner of Los Angeles is celebrating today,” she said.

The party has started in LA 💙 Congrats, @Dodgers 🏆 pic.twitter.com/EznsqqX7eN — SoFi Stadium (@SoFiStadium) October 31, 2024

Up in the hills of Griffith Park, the letter “D” on the Hollywood sign was lighted in blue.

In Inglewood, a spokesperson for SoFi Stadium said the building’s rooftop Thursday night will display “2024 World Series Champions L.A. Dodgers” in blue lighting. A similar message was already on display on its Samsung infinity screen inside the stadium.

The celebrations will culminate with a victory parade through downtown Friday and separate festivities at Dodger Stadium. Expect to see plenty of blue.