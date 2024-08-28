Southern California couple living on nudist ranch mysteriously disappear, police say

Daniel and Stephanie Menard and their dog were last seen Saturday morning leaving their home at the Olive Dell nudist ranch in Redlands.

Police are asking for help in locating an elderly couple who live on a nudist ranch in Redlands with their dog and mysteriously disappeared earlier this week, police said.

A friend reported Stephanie Menard, 73, and her husband, Daniel Menard, 79, missing Sunday to the Redland Police Department, according to a news release. The couple was last seen at their home on Keissel Road at about 10 a.m. the day before.

The Menards’ car was found unlocked down the road from their home and Stephanie’s purse was found inside their home along with both her and Daniel’s cellphones, authorities said. The couple’s dog, a small Shih Tzu named Cuddles, is also missing.

Advertisement

Daniel is diabetic and suffers from dementia, police said.

The couple’s friend, Tammie Wilkerson, told ABC7 that the Menards live on the Olive Dell nudist ranch and are very active in the community.

“They’re very sweet people. There’s not a mean bone in their body at all, which makes this very confusing,” Wilkerson said.

Anyone with information about the Menards’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Redlands Police Department at (909) 798-7681 or Det. Thomas Williams at twilliams@redlandspolice.org.