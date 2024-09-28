Newsom vetoes bill that would have required speed-limit alert systems in new cars

The vetoed bill would have required vehicles to include a warning system for drivers going over the speed limit.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have required new vehicles sold in California to be equipped with a warning system to alert drivers if they go over the speed limit by 10 mph.

Newsom announced his decision to reject the bill Saturday, writing in a message to legislators that although he appreciates the intent to improve traffic safety, the legislation “presents several challenges.”

The bill would have required that starting with 2030 models, every new car, truck or bus sold or leased in the state would need to have a so-called “passive intelligent speed assistance system.” The system would warn drivers with an audio and visual alert any time they go 10 mph over the speed limit.

The European Union already requires such systems in new vehicles.

Newsom said federal law “already regulates vehicle safety standards, and adding California-specific requirements would create a patchwork of regulations that undermines this longstanding federal framework.” He noted that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is currently evaluating speed assistance systems.

The governor said “imposing state-level mandates at this time risks disrupting these ongoing federal assessments.”

The legislation, which was authored by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), would have been the first of its kind in the country. Supporters said the bill was aimed at significantly reducing traffic fatalities and injuries caused by speeding drivers.

At a recent hearing, Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal (D-Long Beach) said more than 4,000 Californians die every year in traffic collisions, “and speeding is a major factor in one-third of these fatalities.”

Those who opposed the bill included Republican legislators, who argued the legislation would restrict people’s freedom and said the technology could distract drivers and create problems.

Times staff writer Colleen Shalby contributed to this report.