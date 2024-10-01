Some senior drivers can renew their California licenses without a test. Here are the rules

A California Department of Motor Vehicles office in Arleta. Until Monday, the DMV required all California drivers seeking to renew their licenses on or after their 70th birthday to take a test.

The good news for Californians age 70 and older is that many of them will no longer have to take a test or online course to renew their driver’s license, thanks to a policy change announced this week by the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

The bad news is, they’ll still have to go to a DMV office every five years to keep their driving privileges.

Until Monday, the DMV required all California drivers seeking to renew their licenses on or after their 70th birthday to take a test, which they could do in person or online. In person, it was an actual test of knowledge about the state’s driving rules. Online, one option was an interactive refresher course that couldn’t be failed — the “eLearning” session just needed to be completed.

Now, the test mandate has been lifted for many drivers, but not all of them. Here’s a rundown on who qualifies for a test-free renewal and the hoops seniors still need to jump through.

Which seniors still have to take the test?

According to the DMV, drivers 70 and older with no points on their record and a minimal number of accidents in recent years are able to renew without a test. Applications are available online in 10 languages — English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese — and printed versions can be found at DMV offices.

Those who have one point on their driving record but only a minimal number of accidents in recent years must take a test, but they can opt for the online eLearning course. The course, which is available in English, Spanish and Chinese, has seven installments that can be completed on a smartphone, tablet or computer.

You can take up to a year to complete the installments while your renewal application is pending.

One important caveat: To sign up for eLearning, you need to apply online. You’ll get a link to the course when you complete your application and submit your payment, which is $45 for a standard renewal (the test is included). No, there is no senior discount, no matter how early in the day you apply.

If you submit your renewal application at a DMV office, you’ll have to take the written knowledge test.

Seniors who do not have a California license — they recently moved into the state, for example, or they decided very late in life to start driving — will have to take the knowledge test. So, too, will drivers with the following black marks on their record, according to the DMV:



Two or more accidents during the two years immediately before their license expired.

Three or more accidents during the three years immediately before their license expired.

A DUI suspension during the two years immediately before their license expired.

Two or more points on their driving records within the two years immediately before their license expired.

The knowledge test, which can be completed online, consists of 25 multiple-choice questions about the state’s rules of the road (e.g., “When a railroad crossing is not controlled, what is the speed limit when you are within 100 feet and cannot see for 400 feet in both directions?”). You can see practice tests in various languages on the DMV website.

How will I know if I have to take a test?

The DMV will tell you so when it sends you a license renewal notice.

What else do seniors have to do?

After the renewal application has been filed online and any testing or eLearning completed, the final portion of the renewal process for seniors 70 and over must be done in person at a DMV office. Pro tip: Make an appointment online — it will cut down the time you’ll spend waiting in line.

The DMV insists on an in-person visit so it can give you a vision test and take a new, and probably unflattering, picture of you for your license.

