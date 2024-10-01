Advertisement
California

SEIU 721 and L.A. County reach agreement to avert threatened strike

Union workers hold signs.
Hundreds of Los Angeles County SEIU 721 members rally to announce support for a possible strike during a rally in front of the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles in September.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
By Emily Alpert Reyes
 and Rebecca Ellis
Share via

Los Angeles County and SEIU 721 officials announced Tuesday that they had averted a looming strike that could have affected county services.

SEIU 721, which represents more than 55,000 people employed by Los Angeles County, said it was putting a strike previously scheduled for Oct. 10 on hold after a “productive meeting” with county leaders.

Union president David Green said in a statement that the county “has come back to the bargaining table to officially resume contract negotiations with our union.”

Advertisement

“This is exactly what we hoped to achieve when more than 1,200 of our LA County members rallied directly outside the Hall of Administration” last week, Green said.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24, 2024 - Brianna Camacho, 20, center, joined hundreds of Los Angeles County SEIU 721 members who rally to announce overwhelming support for an Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) strike authorization vote in front of the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles on September 24, 2024. Dozens of SEIU 721 county workers shut down a Board of Supervisors meeting for several minutes inside the Hall of Administration. "We have had it with LA County's attempts at union busting and we are ready to strike," said SEIU 721 President David Green, a Children's Social Worker with the LA County Dept. of Children & Family Services for more than two decades. Though segments of LA County's workforce have come close to striking - most recently inMay of 2022, when thousands of nurses reached an eleventh hour deal over stronger job protections and better compensation - a full-fledged strike of SEIU 721-represented bargaining units has not taken place in decades. This time, a ULP strike would include almost all of the LA County workforce and impact most services within the County's 4,751 square mile service area. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Tens of thousands of L.A. County workers could go on strike Oct. 10, union announces

More than 55,000 workers represented by SEIU 721 are prepared to walk off the job over alleged failures by the county to follow their labor contract, the union announced.

Sept. 24, 2024

The Tuesday announcement followed a meeting between Green, L.A. County Chief Executive Fesia Davenport and Supervisor Lindsay Horvath, currently the chair of the Board of Supervisors.

Horvath said in a statement that she had convened the meeting in her office and that Green and Davenport had signed a “negotiation framework” that lays the groundwork to address outstanding issues. Green, the union president, said the agreement “gets us back to the bargaining table earlier than expected.”

Advertisement

SEIU 721 announced last week that its members had voted to give the green light for a possible strike. The union represents more than half the county workforce, including nurses, social workers, librarians, clerks and a range of other county employees.

Union leaders said last week that if their concerns were not addressed, a strike could begin Oct. 10. SEIU 721 officials accused the county of failing to follow the labor agreement they had reached two years ago, which expires in March 2025. In a lengthy complaint, the union alleged that the county had posted inaccurate versions of their labor agreements online, which did not reflect things they had agreed at the bargaining table.

The union said it had filed more than 20 “unfair labor practice” charges over that and other alleged violations, including improperly using contractors to do the jobs of union members.

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 03: Jennifer Siebel Newsom, right, California's First Partner and wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, with panelist and California Surgeon General Diana Ramos, left, speaking on a panel "Women's Health and Our Futures" part of the USC Women's Conference at Bovard Auditorium on the University of Southern California Campus on Friday, March 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Panelist First Partner of California Jennifer Siebel Newsom, California Surgeon General Diana Ramos and Keck School of Medicine of USC Dean Carolyn Meltzer. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

California surgeon general sets goal of reducing maternal mortality by 50%

California’s surgeon general unveiled a new initiative Tuesday aimed at reducing maternal mortality, setting a goal of halving the statewide rate of deaths related to pregnancy and birth by December 2026.

Sept. 17, 2024

County management said in an August letter that there was no known loss of pay or benefits from any errors it had confirmed in the publicly posted versions of the labor agreements. Earlier this week, the county said it had filed an unfair labor charge against SEIU 721 over its threat to conduct what it described as an illegal strike, declaring that it needed to protect vulnerable residents who rely on county services.

L.A. County said in a statement Tuesday that it was pleased to reach an agreement to avert the planned strike. In addition to agreeing to schedule negotiations starting Nov. 7, it said, the county had agreed to meet with the union to “demonstrate our good faith commitment” to correcting any errors in the labor agreements.

Horvath said that “[b]y returning to the table, Los Angeles County avoids an October strike and reaffirms our commitment to honoring the dignity of the workers who provide the county’s vital social safety net services.”

More to Read

CaliforniaPoliticsBreaking News
Emily Alpert Reyes

Emily Alpert Reyes covers public health for the Los Angeles Times.

Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis covers Los Angeles County government for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. Ellis was a finalist for the Livingston Awards in 2022 for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry and in 2024 for an investigation into sexual abuse inside L.A. County’s juvenile halls.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement