San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) catches a touchdown pass in last week’s game against the New England Patriots at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara. The 49er game this Sunday against the Cardinals could be the hottest in stadium history.

49ers will be playing the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at 1 p.m., all but ensuring that fans and players will be out in the heat of the day. Highs in Santa Clara are expected to soar into the mid to upper 90s Sunday, according to XX, National Weather Service meteorologist for the Bay Area. An analysis from SFGate found that Sunday’s game will likely be the hottest in stadium history.

Fans have long had concerns about heat in the stadium, with the majority of seats positioned in the direct sun.

“We’re expecting anywhere from 93 to 96 degrees on Sunday” Gass said. “it’s among the warmest” for this time of year. Earlier this week, the San José Mineta International Airport — the closest climate site to Levi’s Stadium — for the first time in recorded history hit 100 degrees three days in a row, among a slew of hot temperatures records shattered this week.

Not far away in Mountain View, Stanford’s football team will kick off Saturday against Virginia Tech, where highs are expected to reach into the mid-90s.

“We are most concerned with people without adequate access to cooling,” Gass said. “Take frequent breaks in the shade if possible, don’t over exert yourself by any means.”

Heat deaths have become the a growing crisis across California and the U.S., killing more Americans on average over the last three decades than hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined, according to the National Weather Service.

