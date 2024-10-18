Advertisement
California

Masked man fires gun inside bank, narrowly missing teller, and flees with $31,000

A male suspect armed with a handgun entered the bank and walked directly towards a bank teller.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department released this image of the suspect in a bank robbery Thursday in Lake Forest.
(Orange County Sheriff’s Department)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 
Share via

Authorities are searching for a masked bandit who shot at a bank teller in Lake Forest before making off with $31,000.

The man entered a Chase Bank branch around noon Thursday, reached over the counter and fired a round in the direction of the teller’s feet, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The bullet did not strike the teller.

The logo and seal of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, known as the ATF, is seen outside of the National Services Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia, September 4, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

California

Security guard for Chase helped plan a $200,000 armed heist in Palmdale, authorities say

A $200,000 armed robbery that occurred outside a Chase branch in Palmdale was an inside job, the ATF says.

Oct. 11, 2024

The suspect fled the bank, near the intersection of Portola and Bake parkways, before deputies arrived. Sheriff’s officials described him as being between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build. He wore a camouflage print bucket hat, a black mask that covered his entire face, a yellow hooded sweatshirt, tan pants, gloves and was armed with a silver revolver, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Advertisement

Deputies searched the surrounding neighborhood using a patrol helicopter and K-9 units, but could not find the man. Authorities collected several items from a trail near the bank that they say may be connected to the robbery. Officials did not specify what potential evidence was found.

On Monday July 22, 2024 at 1:20 a.m. the suspect began making a hole in the outside of the building, shortly before 4a.m. the person was able to get inside. Once inside, the handguns were loaded into duffel bags and the suspect left in a car. Deputies are investigating after more than 50 guns were stolen from Foothill Firearms in Newcastle. (Placer County Sheriff's Office)

California

Boring burglar tunnels into California gun store, steals $40,000 in merchandise

The thief made off with a duffel bag full of firearms after spending hours digging a hole through the wall.

July 23, 2024

Foothill Ranch Elementary School, located nearby, was temporarily placed on lockdown as deputies combed the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at (714) 647-7000 or leave an anonymous tip at (855) 847-6227.

More to Read

CaliforniaOrange CountyBreaking News
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement