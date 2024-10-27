Strong winds, cooler temperatures and possible rain forecast for Los Angeles region

The view from Echo Park toward downtown Los Angeles. Cooler weather is expected in the early part of the week.

Gusty winds and cool temperatures will roll into Southern California early this week.

Much of the San Fernando Valley, northern Los Angeles County and Malibu will be under a wind advisory starting Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

In Simi Valley, gusts could reach up to 30 mph Monday night.

Temperatures in Los Angeles County will fall in the beginning of the week, with some parts of the San Fernando Valley expected to be in the low 70s and coastal areas in the low 60s, said Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

There’s also a chance of patchy drizzle in Los Angeles County starting late Sunday night.

In the San Gabriel Mountains, temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s starting Monday. Snow could fall at high elevations of the San Gabriel Mountains, Schoenfeld said.

By Thursday, temperatures in Los Angeles County will climb slightly. On Thursday night, there will be patchy fog after 11 p.m. and temperatures will drop to 49 degrees.

The Dodgers will play Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night in New York, where temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 47, with partly cloudy conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday and Wednesday nights, when games 4 and 5 are scheduled, will be in the 50s in New York.