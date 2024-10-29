California’s new application for unemployment benefits is easier and faster to complete

Californians already grappling with the challenges that come with unemployment will no longer have to decipher a lot of jargon when applying for unemployment benefits, thanks to a simpler online application the state rolled out Monday.

The Employment Development Department acknowledged that unemployment insurance is one of the “more complex public benefit programs, with detailed state and federal requirements,” making the application “complex and confusing.”

Responding to feedback from consumers, employees and advocates, the department simplified the online application to help consumers understand the questions and supporting information needed to apply for unemployment benefits.

What’s changed about the unemployment application?

In an effort to make the process easier for consumers, the state department has revised the online application to clarify the terms and instructions as well as reorganize the questions.

For example, a question on the previous form that often confused applicants was, “Are you ready and willing to accept work that matches your work skills and educational background?”

The question has now been clarified by the department to say, “If offered, are you able to accept a full-time job or work full-time hours?”

Another part of the form that confused applicants was the one asking them to categorize their reason for being unemployed.

The department said that many applicants were using the “laid off” label for experiences that may not accurately fit this category. If an applicant potentially uses the wrong label, the department has to reach out for further information, and that delays payment.

The categories now come with descriptions and have been expanded to consist of laid off (no fault of your own), fired or terminated, still employed (reduced hours), left job, or on strike.

Why are these changes being made?

Updating the application is in line with the state’s plain language equity standard under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order on equity and discrimination. Plain language makes instructions easier to understand (and translate into languages other than English) and makes forms easier to complete.

The application is now translated into the languages spoken most frequently in California: Spanish, Armenian, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Korean, Tagalog and Vietnamese.

The department has a call center, where staff who speak these languages can assist people in their preferred language or help with translation.

So far the department has updated benefit applications, contact centers, the claims process, policies, procedures and forms as part of its modernization program, dubbed EDDNext.