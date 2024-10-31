Don’t rain on our parade! Forecasted storm should not affect Friday’s Dodger celebration

Dodgers fans celebrate at Tom’s Watch Bar as the Los Angeles Dodgers won their eighth World Series title against the New York Yankees.

Don’t worry, it looks like there’s nothing that could — literally — rain on the Dodger’s World Series championship parade Friday.

A weekend storm expected to bring the region’s first precipitation since May should not arrive in time to dampen any victory celebration. The Dodgers won their eighth world title Wednesday night with a 7-6 victory over the New York Yankees.

The morning parade is set to kick off at 11 a.m. Friday at City Hall and end on 5th Street, near Figueroa Street. The world champion Dodgers players will ride through the streets atop double-decker buses. Then, a celebration at Dodger Stadium will follow at 12:15 p.m., which will require tickets.

The entire event should take place under clear skies — before likely rain on Saturday.

“We’re not not expecting any precipitation tomorrow,” Ariel Cohen, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard, said Thursday morning. “Skies will be mostly sunny.”

But temperatures should be “a little cooler than normal,” Cohen said, with early morning temperatures around 50 degrees, before rising to a high in the afternoon around 70.

By Saturday morning, Angelenos will feel the effects of the cold, wet storm system traveling down California, with temperatures dropping even further and a 70% chance for rain across the region.

“There’s still a good chance for light rain showers for Saturday,” Cohen said.

Any measurable rainfall would break downtown L.A.’s streak of 178 days without rain. That’s the seventh-longest stretch without rain on record since the late 1800s, said Mike Wofford, another National Weather Service meteorologist. L.A.’s most recent day with rain, when the city recorded 0.13 inches, was May 5.

Staff writer Bill Shaikin contributed to this report.