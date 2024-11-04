1 dead after boat overturns off Redondo Beach. Child and captain among the rescued

A boat carrying six people including a child overturned off Redondo Beach on Sunday, killing one man on board, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Redondo Beach Harbor Patrol received a distress call just after 1 p.m. reporting a boat had overturned and the people on board were in the water clinging to it.

Harbor Patrol deputies and lifeguards rushed to the boat and pulled five people, including one child and the boat’s captain, out of the water, authorities said. All five were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

But a sixth person, described only as a male adult, was reported missing and later found inside the overturned vessel by a rescue diver. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. No information on the victim’s identity was immediately available.

Authorities are investigating.