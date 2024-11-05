Prop. 32, measure to increase minimum wage to $18 an hour, trails in early polls

Proposition 32, which would have raised the minimum wage to $17 immediately for larger employers and to $18 starting in January 2025.

A measure to increase California’s minimum wage to $18 was trailing according to early polling results as of Tuesday night but remained too close to call.

Early results showed a slight majority of voters statewide opposed Proposition 32, which would raise the minimum wage to $17 immediately for larger employers and to $18 starting in January. Smaller employers will be required to do the same but at a slower rate.

State law already mandates that fast-food workers earn $20 an hour and healthcare workers earn at least $25 an hour — industry-specific minimum wages lobbied for by employee unions.

The California Labor Federation and Service Employees International Union supported the measure, which was spearheaded by millionaire investor and anti-poverty activist Joe Sanberg.

California’s minimum wage is more than twice the federal rate — and cities such as West Hollywood have imposed local mandates requiring more than $19 an hour — but supporters of Proposition 32 said that a new standard was necessary to cope with the state’s exorbitant cost of living.

The campaign estimated that more than 2 million California workers, including those in retail and delivery jobs, stood to benefit from the measure.

Proposition 32 was opposed by business groups including the California Chamber of Commerce and California Restaurant Assn., which warned it would force closures because of cost pressures.