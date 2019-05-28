He made millions as an L.A. investor. Now, he may run for president to fight poverty

“It’s almost a universal opinion of folks that they can’t believe how good the candidates are, even the ones you haven’t heard of,” said Tim Bottaro, a Democratic activist in Sioux City. “People are also now asking: ‘OK, who are the ones that really have a shot for it?’ … Honestly — and I don’t mean to be harsh — but how do some of the people who are in this race really think they have a snowball’s chance of winning the nomination?”