Canadian citizen pleads guilty after illegally voting in Orange County in 2016

A Canadian citizen pleaded guilty to voting illegally in 2016 in Orange County, Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a release Monday.

Robert Soutar, 76, of Fullerton, is a legal permanent resident of the United States, but because he is not a citizen, he is ineligible to vote. Despite that, he was able to register to vote in May 2016 with no party preference and cast his vote in the primary and general elections later that year, according to voter records. Address records show he has lived in Orange County since at least 1983.

“It’s done and over, and it was a mistake,” Soutar said in brief interview, adding he would give no further comment on the case.

Soutar’s illegal voting was reported recently through Orange County’s election fraud hotline, the release said.

He pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of voter registration fraud and two misdemeanor counts of voting illegally. One count of perjury, which is a felony, was dismissed. He agreed to remove himself from the voter registry and was sentenced to a year of informal probation.

There was no evidence he voted in the 2024 election, the release said.

“The privilege to vote is one of the most sacred rights we have as American citizens,” Spitzer said in a statement. “Any allegation of electoral interference will be thoroughly investigated and if there is evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime was committed, we will hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”

When registering to vote, a person must fill out a form giving their name, address and date of birth and certifying that they are a U.S. citizen, then sign it under penalty of perjury. The Orange County registrar of voters does not independently verify the citizenship of people registering to vote, the release said.

“The Registrar of Voters takes allegations of voter fraud very seriously and appreciates the work of the District Attorney’s Office helping to ensure we have a fair, secure, and transparent election,” the Orange County Registrar of Voters Bob Page wrote in a statement. “We encourage anyone who witnesses or suspects illegal activities related to voting or any other aspect of the voting process to report these concerns immediately to the District Attorney’s Election Fraud Hotline.”

Last week in Orange County, the mayor of Rancho Santa Margarita suspended her campaign and pleaded guilty to falsifying paperwork to get on the ballot, days after a Fullerton City Council candidate pleaded guilty for doing the same thing — not witnessing the 30 signatures needed to become a candidate.