Amid strong winds, two boats capsize off Northern California coast; two are dead and several still missing

Sonoma County sheriffs investigate after two boats capsized near Bodega Bay on Tuesday after the National Weather Service issued a gale warning and High Surf Advisory across the coast in Northern California.

Two people have been confirmed dead and several more are missing after two separate boats capsized in the past few days off Northern California’s Bodega Bay amid increasingly dangerous winds.

Forecasters are warning that high winds are only expected to worsen through at least Wednesday, with several warnings issued across the state, both on land and for mariners.

On Saturday night around 10 p.m., officials responded to concerns about a 21-foot boat that didn’t return when expected. The vessel carried three adults and three minors who had been out crabbing, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. The boaters hadn’t been heard from since 3 p.m., prompting rescue crews to begin searching in the dark of night.

Crews located debris from the boat along the coast and one person was found alive and taken for medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said. Another missing boater, Johnny Phommathep II, 17, was found dead.

Less than 48 hours later, around 7 a.m. Monday, officials received another call about a capsized boat in Bodega Bay, officials said. Teams were still out at sea searching for the missing boaters from Saturday’s incident, allowing them to quickly respond to the second boating incident. Officials said two men were aboard this boat, one of whom was found but died soon after.

Officials said Monday they were continuing to search for the five boaters not yet located.

“The ocean conditions are dangerous right now, with large swells and high winds in the afternoon and evening,” the Sheriff’s Office warned. “We advise everyone to use caution and understand the forecasted conditions.”

The National Weather Service has issued a gale warning and high surf advisory across the coast in Northern California, calling the ocean conditions hazardous, especially for inexperienced mariners and those operating small vessels. From Point Piedras Blancas, north of San Simeon, up to Cape Mendocino, forecasters were warning of dangerous winds through at least Wednesday, with gusts expected to hit up to 40 knots, or about 45 mph, and swells up to 14 feet.

“Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility,” the National Weather Service warned.

The conditions come as a major offshore wind event is forecast for much of California’s coastal communities, prompting red flag and fire weather warnings through Thursday. Pacific Gas & Electric and Southern California Edison are expected to shut off power for up to 240,000 customers in order to minimize potential fire starts amid the dry, gusty weather.